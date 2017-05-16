Hoggard soccer advances after offensive clinic

NCHSAA 3rd round playoff scoreboardMore >>
NCHSAA 3rd round playoff scoreboardMore >>
UNC freshman Tyler Baum allowed two hits over six innings as third-ranked North Carolina beat UNCW, 7-2, on Tuesday at Boshamer Stadium.More >>
UNC freshman Tyler Baum allowed two hits over six innings as third-ranked North Carolina beat UNCW, 7-2, on Tuesday at Boshamer Stadium.More >>
Sophomore designated hitter Deidra See collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead Liberty to a 4-0 victory over UNCW in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship at Liberty Softball Stadium on Tuesday evening.More >>
Sophomore designated hitter Deidra See collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead Liberty to a 4-0 victory over UNCW in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship at Liberty Softball Stadium on Tuesday evening.More >>
For twenty-four minutes, Hoggard and Millbrook remained scoreless, and it looked every bit like the even, close game many expected tonight. And then all of a sudden, that narrative was over.More >>
For twenty-four minutes, Hoggard and Millbrook remained scoreless, and it looked every bit like the even, close game many expected tonight. And then all of a sudden, that narrative was over.More >>
Former UNCW men’s tennis standout and current assistant coach Alex Wetherell has been named the Carolina Region assistant coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).More >>
Former UNCW men’s tennis standout and current assistant coach Alex Wetherell has been named the Carolina Region assistant coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).More >>