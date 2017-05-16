Pair of Seahawks move of leader board at NCAA golf regional

COLLEGE GROVE, Tennessee – Both Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge carded one-over-par 73’s in the second round and moved up the individual leaderboard on Tuesday at the NCAA College Grove Regional hosted by Middle Tennessee State.



“Both played with confidence and made some advancement in the standings,” said UNCW Head Coach Matt Clark. “Tomorrow we get back after and see how well we can finish.”



Cover (76-73=149) opened on the back nine and finished that half of the course three-under. On the front nine, though, he struggled finishing four-over and one-over for the round. He posted six birdies, but a pair of double bogeys on the final two holes dropped him back to 41st overall.



Eldridge (79-73=152) played even-par golf on the first nine holes but a triple bogey on the first hole of the front nine dropped him back to three-over. He would rally though with three birdies on the next six holes before bogeying the eighth hole on the front nine and finish the day tied for 56th.



The regional concludes on Wednesday with Cover teeing off at 9:31 a.m. and Eldridge at 9:53 a.m.