UNCW's Alex Wetherell named Carolina Region's Top Assistant Coach

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Former UNCW men’s tennis standout and current assistant coach Alex Wetherell has been named the Carolina Region Assistant Coach-of-the-Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).



Wetherell, who played on a pair of Colonial Athletic Association championship teams at UNCW, helped Head Coach Mait DuBois and the Seahawks capture the 2017 CAA crown with a young team that featured eight freshmen, two sophomores and one junior.



“We’re very proud of Alex, and he’s very deserving of this honor,” said DuBois. “He was a big part of our championship run this year as well as our success the last three years.



“Alex was a successful player here and has really shown his passion for this program and what we’re trying to accomplish. Our team is very fortunate to have two assistant coaches that do a phenomenal job and have the skills and talent to be successful head coaches one day.



“The fact that our region includes three top-20 programs and a handful of other top programs demonstrates the respect that Alex has earned from other coaches in this region.”



The Cary, N.C., native was thankful for the recognition and looks forward to the program’s continued success on the courts.



“It’s an honor to be acknowledged by the ITA,” he said. “I want to thank our team, the coaches and everyone in the athletic department for a great season. We had one of the youngest teams in the country and they bought into our process. We were able to achieve our goal of winning the CAA championship.”



The Seahawks captured their fifth CAA title and advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the sixth time in 2016-17.