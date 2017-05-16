City council approves $300,000 for UNCW proposal, $3,500 for Haynes' expenses

Wilmington City Council agreed Tuesday night to contribute $300,000 to an agreement with UNC Wilmington, allowing the public limited use of university athletic facilities. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington City Council has approved spending $300,000 on an agreement with UNC Wilmington that gives residents the opportunity to use university athletic facilities. UNCW is also seeking a $500,000 contribution from New Hanover County Commissioners to be used toward replacing the existing track facility.

In exchange for contributions from the city and county, the public would be able to use the track during the following times:

When UNCW is open:

Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

Saturday-Sunday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

When UNCW is closed:

Monday-Sunday from 6 a.m. or dawn (whichever is later) until 9 p.m. or dusk (whichever is earlier)

The agreement also would allow the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association the use of the UNCW tennis facilities for league play.

Area youth track clubs also would have the opportunity to use the new track facility.

The city's contribution will be paid in three annual payments of $100,000, and the proposed agreement would last for 14 years.

City council also approved reimbursing Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes for her expenses incurred during a trip to the town of San Pedro, Belize. The Central American city has been a sister city to Wilmington for the past decade, and a delegation was invited to visit San Pedro for two days to discuss how to further strengthen the two-city partnership. The general itinerary included meetings with the mayor, council members and town administrator, among other officials.

Haynes was the only elected official on council who accepted the invitation. Other attendees included the honorary consulate to Belize, the associate vice chancellor of international programs at UNCW and the chair of the city's Sister City Commission.

The city's budget for this year did not include this trip. City policy allows for a limited amount of travel for each council member annually. The money will come from unobligated general council travel expenses in this year's budget.

