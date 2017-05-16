Matriarch of Reeds Jewelers family dies

Roberta Zimmer, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday. Mrs. Zimmer and her husband Bill opened the first Reeds Jewelers in the South in 1946 in downtown Wilmington (Source: Reeds Jewelers)

Roberta Zimmer, the matriarch of the family that owns Reeds Jewelers, died Tuesday.

Her son, Herbert said Tuesday evening that she died peacefully. She was 94.



In 1946, Mrs. Zimmer and her late husband Bill bought a small jewelry store in downtown Wilmington and changed the name to Reeds Jewelers. The store would remain on Front Street for decades before relocating to Mayfaire Towne Center. Reeds now has stores in Whiteville, Jacksonville, and other cities in both North and South Carolina.



Mrs. Zimmer was known for her charitable contributions and involvement in non-profit organizations including the St. John's Museum of Art.

The Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center was named in honor of Mrs. Zimmer and her late husband Bill who died in 2002.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 4 p.m. at B'Nai Israel Synagogue. Interment will immediately follow at B'Nai Israel Hebrew Cemetery.

