Whiteville looks to create downtown historic district

Whiteville city officials are looking to recognize the downtown area as a historic district.

Beth King is an architectural survey specialist for the State Historic Preservation Office, and said that recognizing a district is beneficial for residents and business owners.

“A historic district can be an economic tool for a community. It can help them obtain state and federal tax credits,” King said. "There’s also a national significance to the everyday buildings in downtown Whiteville, and they’re worthy of preservation and they’re worthy of being valued.”

King said that contributing buildings would be recognized based on architecture and how long ago they were built. She said property owners could receive tax credits up to 45 percent, but that credits are given on a case by case basis.

King added that downtown areas are unique to their communities, and they hope to promote the areas for tourists.

“It’s something you can only find in Whiteville and you only see in this community, and we believe these are the things travelers are looking for,” she said.

King said she's looking for details that would contribute to the district, and hopes members of the community will share old photos of their storefronts with the state.

“I’ve been walking around with my camera, taking photos of the whole street, individual buildings, and where possible I’ve been talking to property owners,” King said.

City leaders first have to vote to hire a consultant for a nomination process. If they give the approval, it could happen before the end of 2018.

