US 17 in Brunswick County reopened following crash

Emergency crews have reopened US 17 in Brunswick County following a car crash in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch officials, the wreck happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US 17 and Thomasboro Road outside of Calabash.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook shortly after the crash that the US 17 northbound lanes were closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Those lanes were reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

