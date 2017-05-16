Man airlifted after wreck on US 17 in Brunswick County

Emergency crews in Brunswick County are responding to reports of a wreck in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Bobby Barbour)

One man was airlifted after a wreck that closed down northbound lanes on US 17 in Brunswick County for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US 17 and Thomasboro Road outside of Calabash.

According to Trooper Inman with the State Highway Patrol, a Dodge Sprinter van was traveling northbound on Hwy 17 and stopped at the intersection with Thomasboro Road. The van had just started to accelerate after the light changed when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Suburban, which is estimated to be traveling at about 55 mph at the time of the collision.

A fire started in the vehicles but it was quickly extinguished by emergency personal with fire extinguishers. The driver of the Suburban, who was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out, was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the van suffered a laceration to his face.

The driver of the Suburban will be charged with failure to reduce speed, Trooper Inman said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.