Crash in Brunswick County closes northbound lanes on US 17

Emergency crews in Brunswick County are responding to reports of a wreck in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

Emergency crews in Brunswick County are responding to reports of a wreck in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch officials, the wreck happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US 17 and Thomasboro Road outside of Calabash.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that US 17 northbound lanes have been closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.