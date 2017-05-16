Open water swim held in honor of former UNCW swimmer

Hundreds of swimmers are expected to take part in Saturday's Stoked to Go Out Pier-to-Pier Swim.

The event is held in honor of Grey Liston, a North Carolina native who died in a mountaineering accident on July 20, 2013, in Mount Olympus National Park. Liston was a member of the UNCW swimming and diving team and worked for four years on the Wrightsville Beach ocean rescue team.

Liston's parents, in cooperation with UNCW, created the Grey Liston Scholarship in Athletics Endowment Fund.

David Sokolofsky visited the WECT studios on Tuesday to talk about the pier-to-pier race, which starts in Wrightsville Beach at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The swim is approximately 1.7 miles between the piers with a beach start and finish. You must be at least 11 years old to compete.

Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers and the top masters male and female swimmers.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.