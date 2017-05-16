NC man accused of exposing himself to motorists on busy road

A Louisburg man is facing indecent exposure charges after he allegedly stood naked wearing only a mask along a busy eastern North Carolina road.

WITN reports that the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged 52-year-old Bobby Marshall with five counts of indecent exposure.

Deputies said during an eight-day period, Marshall stood nude on the shoulder of US 64 West at mile marker 447 near Spring Hope and exposed himself to motorists passing by. Each time, Marshall reportedly left the area before deputies could arrive.

Investigators eventually identified Marshall as the suspect and arrested him following an interview on Tuesday.

He was booked in jail under a $1,250 bond.

