VIDEO: New Hanover Co. releases next video on the opioid crisis

New Hanover County's Communications and Outreach Department has released the second of six videos aimed to raise awareness of the local opioid crisis and its impact on the community.

The goal of the public service announcement is to humanize the opioid epidemic and break the denial about this crisis in the community.

The videos were created at the request of the New Hanover County Criminal Justice Advisory Group.

Here's a look at the first PSA released:

