$1.9 billion public school construction borrowing advances

The North Carolina House is pushing forward legislation that would allow voters to decide whether to borrow $1.9 billion for public school projects across the state. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina House is pushing forward legislation that would allow voters to decide whether to borrow $1.9 billion for public school projects across the state.

A House education committee agreed Tuesday to advance a bill that supporters say would put money in schools in all 100 counties. The move is the first step needed to get the proposed bond bill on the 2018 ballot.

The funding would assist with the costs of building new schools as well as for renovations and additions, with an emphasis on helping poor and high growth districts.

State education officials say that schools have construction and renovation needs totaling $8 billion.

The last time voters approved a statewide borrowing package for public school construction was in 1996.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.