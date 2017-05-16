Second graders experience farm to table process first hand

Some second graders at Wrightsboro and Winter Park Elementary will get to take a hands-on approach to learning this week, extending a lesson about growing food and preparing healthy choices. (Source: WECT)

The students will make their own veggie spring rolls and sauce in a professional kitchen on the UNCW food truck. The foods they will use is procured from local farmers through Feast Down East.

While making the rolls, students will talk about the benefits of eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables and point out on what parts of the plant the ingredients are.

The goal is to give students a stronger and more robust intercultural and nutrient rich based mindset in an effort to create a culture of health and well-being.

