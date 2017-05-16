UNC to respond to 3rd NCAA NOA Tuesday, public release likely to be delayed

The University of North Carolina will respond to the NCAA’s third Notice of Allegations Tuesday on schedule, although the public release of the response may be delayed, according to the school. (Source: UNC)

Rick White, Associate Vice Chancellor of University Communications, said the plans to meet deadline for the response are on schedule, however, university officials said the public version of the redacted release “may take a few days.”

UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the long-running probe centered on irregular AFAM courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.

