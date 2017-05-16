Need a job? Zaxby's looking to hire 40 at new Shallotte store

Zaxby's announced Tuesday that it is seeking to hire dozens of employees for its upcoming Shallotte location that is set to open early this summer.

“We’re currently seeking a team of more than 40 members from the local community,” said Owner Dan Ward. “Our goal is to help residents grow in their careers with us through some of our great employee incentives.”

Interested candidates can apply in person at the store, located at 4736 Main Street, or send an email expressing your interest to shallottezaxbys@yahoo.com.

This will be the first Zaxby's to open in Brunswick County.

The restaurant chain, which offers prepared-at-order chicken fingers, sandwiches, and salads, operates approximately 800 stores across 17 states.

