My turn: finding innovative ways to tackle opioid abuse

It seems there is news each day about the rise of opioid abuse and the effect on our community.

Just this week we heard from the District Attorney about what sounds like an innovative approach to tackling the problem.

Ben David says if someone is revived using Narcan…a drug that reverses the effects of overdoses…and refuses to get treatment for their addiction, the state should be able to involuntarily commit them.

Now, I have heard from some of you who say the reversal drug shouldn’t be used at all and that resources shouldn’t be spent to get people help. But that’s short-sighted.

You may not be personally affected by this crisis, but folks who use these drugs may be on the roads and in our communities putting all of us in danger. And in that regard, this does affect everyone.

The DA’s thoughts on this crisis are fresh and should be thoughtfully considered. Unfortunately, we may have to take harsh measures like this. It appears the current strategies are not working.

