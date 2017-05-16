Former Delaware coach joins UNCW women's basketball staff

New UNCW head women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot has hired former University of Delaware head coach Tina Martin as an assistant coach on her new staff.



Martin is Barefoot's first assistant coach since the Virginia native was named the 11th head coach in program history on May 3.



"I am very excited to add Tina to our staff," said Barefoot. "She is a longtime friend of mine and a true professional. Tina's wealth of knowledge and experience in coaching, especially with her experience in the Colonial Athletic Association, makes her a welcome addition to our program."



The all-time winningest coach in Delaware men's and women's basketball history, Martin spent 21 seasons with the Blue Hens and guided UD to a 408-238 record. She ranks third in CAA history with 210 conference regular season and tournament victories.



Martin, a native of Williamsport, Pa., led Delaware to 12 seasons with 20 or more wins, including a school-record 32 victories during the Blue Hens' NCAA Sweet 16 run in 2012-13. She guided Delaware to 11 postseason appearances, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament and seven WNIT berths.



A three-time conference Coach-of-the-Year selection, including a pair of CAA Coach-of-the-Year nods, Martin was instrumental in the development of Delaware's seven outstanding seniors in 2013, including Elena Delle Donne, the second overall pick in the WNBA Draft.



"I am very excited to be working with Coach Barefoot at UNCW," Martin said. "I have known her for a long time and have tremendous respect for her. She is a dynamic coach with a winning tradition and I look forward to assisting her in climbing the CAA ladder."



Martin started her coaching career at her alma mater, Lock Haven, in 1986 and served as an assistant coach before continuing on to Seton Hall as a graduate assistant. She helped Seton Hall reach the NCAA Tournament in 1994 and 1995 while posting its first-ever national ranking.



A two-time All-America selection during her playing days at Lock Haven, Martin earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference notice four times and was a two-time selection as the league's Player-of-the-Year. She finished her career as the conference's all-time leading scorer with 2,157 points and was inducted into the Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame in June 2016.