Wallace woman wins $100,000 in lottery

A Wallace woman recently won the $100,000 Mega Bucks top prize.

Eloise Caraway claimed the prize at the lottery headquarters Monday in Raleigh. She took home $69,502 after state and federal withholdings.

Officials said Caraway bought a $5 scratch-off ticket at the Phoenix Mart on South Norwood St. in Wallace.

