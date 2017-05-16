UNCW's Moe Holmes' Semester - iTunes and Gold Medals

UNCW will formally introduce new women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot at a press conference on Wednesday, May 17.More >>
The start of the 2017 outdoor track season was not ideal for Moe Holmes. A hamstring injury at the opening meet put him in the training room for weeks. The conclusion of the outdoor season put him on top of the medal stand - taking home three golds at the CAA Championships.More >>
Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years.More >>
Elon freshman Kyle Brnovich struck out 10 as Elon averted a Colonial Athletic Association sweep against UNCW with a 5-3 victory on Sunday at Latham Park.More >>
The UNCW softball team has been waiting for a few days to find out where it is heading to begin play for the National Invitational Softball Championship.More >>
