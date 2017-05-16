UNCW's Moe Holmes' Semester - iTunes and Gold Medals

The start of the 2017 outdoor track season was not ideal for Moe Holmes. A hamstring injury at the opening meet put him in the training room for weeks.

The conclusion of the outdoor season put him on top of the medal stand - taking home three golds at the CAA Championships.

"It meant a great deal for myself, my team, and my coaches as a whole," said Holmes, who won the long jump, triple jump, and high hump. We've really overcome a lot of obstacles over the years, and it let the rest of the conference know we're still here, we're still strong, and we still have a lot of places to go to."

It follows a 2016 CAA Championship performance that saw Meredith Bozzi and Trey Jones bring home first place performances. This year, in addition to Holmes, Dan Caffrey and Matt Foster earned first place performances.

"Our hope was to be better than we were last year," said head coach Layne Schwier. "This year we wanted to be a factor. I think we did a much better job of that this year."

Holmes, out of Washington D.C., is not only making a name for himself on the track. He recently released an album, S.O.S, that is available on iTunes and Soundcloud.

"My brother and I were trying to save up money sohe could start his own producing," Holmes reflected. "I said, you know, if I help you with the funding, you gotta help me make some music of my own."

Holmes goes by the name 'MoeSOS DC', and a link to his work can be found here.

