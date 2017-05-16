UNCW's Moe Holmes: iTunes and gold medals

The start of the 2017 outdoor track season was not ideal for Moe Holmes. A hamstring injury at the opening meet put him in the training room for weeks.

The conclusion of the outdoor season put him on top of the medal stand - taking home three golds at the CAA Championships.

"It meant a great deal for myself, my team, and my coaches as a whole," said Holmes, who won the long jump, triple jump, and high hump. "We've really overcome a lot of obstacles over the years, and it let the rest of the conference know we're still here, we're still strong, and we still have a lot of places to go to."

It follows a 2016 CAA Championship performance that saw Meredith Bozzi and Trey Jones bring home first-place performances. This year, in addition to Holmes, Dan Caffrey and Matt Foster earned first-place performances.

"Our hope was to be better than we were last year," said head coach Layne Schwier. "This year we wanted to be a factor. I think we did a much better job of that this year."

Holmes, out of Washington D.C., is not only making a name for himself on the track. He recently released an album, S.O.S., that is available on iTunes and Soundcloud.

"My brother and I were trying to save up money so he could start his own producing," Holmes reflected. "I said, you know, if I help you with the funding, you gotta help me make some music of my own."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.