BCSO corporal, K-9 partner win first place in national trial

A sheriff’s office corporal and his K-9 partner were honored Monday for earning the top spot nationally in a canine competition.

Corporal Matt Chism and his partner, Ajk, of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received special recognition at the commissioners meeting.

Chism and Ajk competed in the National Detector Dog Field Trials in Raleigh.

In the vehicle searches trial, five cars are spaced about 15 feet apart. Judges score how well the team works together and the time it takes for the dog to find odors signaling narcotics.

Chism said he and Ajk tied with two others in points scored, but they ended up taking first because they had the best time.

“I’m very, very excited, very proud,” Chism said. “I consider him family. He goes everywhere with me while I’m working. He stays at home with me. You get kind of a special bond between you and the dog that could potentially save my life out there on the street. This is just a plus for us. Hard work pays off, and obviously, he’s shown that.”

