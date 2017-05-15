Bicyclist killed in accident on 17th Street in Wilmington identified

Holly Dahl was on the way to her son's pre-school spring show on Monday when she noticed an 18-wheeler stopped in the middle of South 17 Street and a young woman lying on the street.

Nurses want family of woman killed on bike to know she did not die alone

A woman on a bicycle was killed in a vehicle accident on South 17th Street Monday evening. (Source: WECT)

McClellan died at the scene near the Fulton Station shopping center. Flowers have been placed in the area as a memorial. (Source: WECT)

Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington, was hit by an 18-wheeler and killed Monday evening while riding her bicycle.

Her boss at Zaxby's said she was on her way to work when she was hit.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist around 7 p.m. on South 17th Street near where Peel Street and Patriot Way connect to 17th. The call alerting authorities came from the Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant at 3705 Patriot Way at 5:52 p.m. Monday.

McClellan's boss at Zaxby's said her co-workers are truly heartbroken, adding a minister and counselor will be on hand while Zaxby's employees cope the loss of a co-worker and friend.

Wilmington Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip. Text “Tip708" and information to 274637 (CRIMES).

