Bicyclist killed in accident on 17th Street in Wilmington

A woman on a bicycle was killed in a vehicle accident on South 17th Street Monday evening. (Source: WECT)

A female was killed after the bicycle she was riding was hit by an 18-wheeler in Wilmington on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist in the 3700 block of 17th Street at 5:52 p.m. Monday evening.

A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department confirmed around 7 p.m. that the female who was riding the bicycle died at the scene near the Fulton Station shopping center. The victim's name and age have not been released.

The accident shut down part of 17th Street and emergency personnel is still clearing the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

