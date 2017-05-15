Repair work continues at Moores Creek long after Hurricane Matthew

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>