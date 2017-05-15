Repair work continues at Moores Creek long after Hurricane Matthew

The structure sustained damage due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Facebook: Moores Creek)

A project to repair damage from Hurricane Matthew is underway. (Source: Facebook: Moores Creek)

Months after the flooding from Hurricane Matthew receded, work continues in our region to get things back to normal.

Repair work started this week at Patriots Hall at the Moores Creek National Battlefield. The structure sustained significant damage to the walls and doors. The hall is closed to the public until the repairs are complete.

The repair work comes at the same time as a planned project to replace the roof of Patriots Hall.

Workers hope to have the projects complete by the end of summer.

