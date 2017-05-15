Sinbad, ZZ Top coming to Wilmington in July, October

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members ZZ Top will play at the Wilson Center on Oct. 5. (Source: CFCC)

Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center will host shows by a legendary comedian and a Hall of Fame rock and roll band this summer and fall.

Sinbad, who is ranked by Comedy Central as one of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

ZZ Top will play at the CFCC venue on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The group, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, lays claim to being the longest running major rock band with its original personnel intact. Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have been together for more than four decades of rock, blues, and boogie, both on the road and in the studio.

Sinbad has two Comedy Central and four HBO specials, and he has been featured in numerous movies and TV series, including FX's It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m. through Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or in person at 703 North Third Street.

For more information about tickets or the Wilson Center, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.