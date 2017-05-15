Bladen Co. man gets up to 22 years in prison for child sex offense

A Bladen County man will spend up to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

According to the District Attorney's Office, John Wayne Parks, 58, of Council entered a guilty plea in Bladen County Superior Court Monday to one felony count of statutory sex offense against a minor.

Parks was sentenced to 13-22 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the case against Parks began on December 22, 2014 when the 14-year-old victim indicated she had been inappropriately touched by Parks while the two were hunting.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office investigated the matter and arrested Parks in March 2015.

After he is released from prison, Parks will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will be subjected to GPS-based monitoring for the remainder of his life.

