Residents say H2GO trying to force construction of controversial plant

There is uproar in Brunswick County over the latest move by the H2GO utility authority. Many residents feel utility commissioners are trying to force a largely unwanted and extremely expensive water plant on Leland homeowners.

H2GO called a special meeting Thursday evening to award contracts to drill wells for the controversial reverse osmosis plant. The 2 commissioners opposed to the reverse osmosis plant, Jeff Gerken and Trudy Trombley, say they were only given 2 days notice about the meeting. While many would argue that is short notice, it met the legal requirement of 48 hours notice for a special meeting.

"The procedure that was followed in setting up the meeting seems to me to be a significant departure from at least the spirit of the open meetings law," Gerken said of his frustration with the short notice.

Commissioner Trombley was out of state and unable to attend. Commissioner Gerken was there, and voiced his objections to awarding the contracts, but was outvoted. The 3 longest serving commissioners voted to spend $3.35 million to proceed with construction of the plant.

Advocates of the $30 million reverse osmosis plant say it will save customers money in the long run, and decrease H2GO's dependence on the county to supply wholesale water. H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker also notes that the project is $650,000 under budget at this point, with the savings achieved under the latest contracts.

Still, opponents are hoping to keep this plant from being built, and wanted to stall any more spending until after November when the commissioners who support the reverse osmosis plant are up for re-election.

The local government commission has still not approved $20 million in funding to build the rest of the plant. Gerken questions the wisdom of spending millions to drill wells before the rest of the plant's funding is approved.

"If that financing is not approved, the $3.35 million... will have been, to some extent literally, shoveled into six holes in the ground," Gerken said.

Gerken noted that despite the setback to his cause, there had been an upside from the meeting on Thursday.

"The result has been a huge upsurge in the number of people who have contacted me asking for copies of the petition [against the reverse osmosis plant] and suggesting other remedies for what they see as a flagrant violation of any kind of respect that Trudy and I might expect as commissioners."

