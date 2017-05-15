'Good Behavior' set to go to school

Film crews will be at Winter Park Elementary School next week to shoot scenes for the TNT series Good Behavior. Nearly two dozen extras will join two actors for scenes inside the school after normal class hours. (Source: TNT)

Production crews are expected to film from 4 to 11 p.m. on May 22.

Casting directors are always on the hunt for extras. Filming days can last 10-12 hours and call times can be as early as 5 a.m., but the position is paid.

Those wishing to be extras in Wilmington should send an email to TWCasting.GBS2@gmail.com with two recent photos (head shot and body shot) and the following information:

Name

Age

Location

Contact Information

Height Weight

Wardrobe Sizes

Description of tattoos or piercings

If you were an extra in season one, please include the role(s) in the subject line.

Follow the TW Casting Facebook page for updates on specific roles and extras the casting crew is looking for throughout production.

On the show, Michelle Dockery stars as Letty Raines, a thief and con artist, who was recently released from prison and tries to straighten up her life to regain custody of her 10-year-old son.

After she overhears a hitman, Juan Diego Botto, being hired to kill a man's wife, she decides to derail the job and entangles both of them in a complex relationship.

