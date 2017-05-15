Laugh out loud at the Cape Fear Comedy Festival

Looking for some laughs?
The Cape Fear Comedy Festival is May 17-20.
The event, in its eighth year, brings comedians from around the country to Wilmington.
Piff the Magic Dragon, who was a standout performer on America’s Got Talent, is one of the headliners of the event along with veteran stand-up comedian and Comedy Central Roast writer Jesse Joyce.
Many of the performances are at Dead Crow Comedy Room.
For the full schedule and ticket information, head to http://capefearcomedy.com/
