First at Four: What to pack for summer camp

Be sure your children have everything they need for summer camp. (Source: WECT)

It's almost time for summer camp.

You want to make sure your children have everything they need while they’re away.

MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner Megan Monroe will join us on WECT First at Four with tips to help parents prepare their campers for a fun, healthy and safe experience away from home.

Monroe recommends you start by taking some time to review and understand the camp's health care policies. This information should be readily available on the camp's website or in your camper's registration materials.

Most camps will require a camp physical, which you can obtain a camp physical at your pediatrician or at the MinuteClinic locations inside select CVS Pharmacy stores.

It’s important to note, camp physicals are not covered by health care insurance, so inquire in advance about price if that is a concern.

For parents of children with conditions like asthma and diabetes who may need inhalers, insulin or other medications, determine what medications your kids can administer on their own and what can be expected from the camp nurse.

Monroe said it is important to know in advance how and when your child will be taking their medication.

Also, be sure to do your research and understand the types of activities your camper will be enjoying. Monroe recommends the following:

Determine if your child is going to be in the sun a lot, make sure they have ample sun block. Select the choice that is going to best for your child. It could be lotion, but often spray is easier for youngsters to apply (bring prop: store brand sun block lotion and spray). Look at the label for re-application directions and discuss the importance of those instructions with your child in advance. An SPF of at least 30 is ideal.

Don't forget the lips. Lip balm with sun protection is also important (bring prop: store brand lip balm)

When it comes to the sun, make sure your child has a hat, sun glasses and a water bottle that they always keep full (bring all three props).

If it's going to be a buggy environment, insect repellent or wipes are a good idea. Repellent with DEET works best, but some parents prefer a non-DEET herbal-based choice. It's really a personal decision (prop: Show CVS/generic DEET and herbal insect repellent).

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.