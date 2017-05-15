KNOW THIS GUY? WPD needs help identifying credit card fraud suspect

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a credit card fraud case. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a credit card fraud case.

According to officials, the victim went to the Wilmington Police Department on April 12 and told officers that he had lost his wallet and later noticed over $500 worth of fraudulent charges billed to his credit card.

Police said the suspect used the credit card to buy several Visa gift cards.

KNOW THIS MAN? WPD asking for the public's assistance in ID'ing this man who used a lost/stolen credit card to buy several Visa gift cards. pic.twitter.com/ZzvzLKiTME — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) May 15, 2017

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.” All texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

