Council members still stuck over short-term rentals

The latest proposal on short-term rentals spun Wilmington city council members into a heated hour-long discussion Monday, when opinions flew across the table.

“We aren’t reinventing the wheel here; this happens all over the world,” council member Charlie Rivenbark said. “Why are we having all these issues? Damn, let’s move on. This is insanity.”

It’s been nearly one year since the first report on short-term rentals was presented to council members in June 2016.

Since then, city staff has come back before council four times, each time with different drafts, combining both public opinion and that of city council members.

During Monday's meeting, senior planner Christine Hughes presented the first full list of recommendations for both homestays, the rental of individual bedrooms when a permanent resident is living on-site, and short-term lodging, the rental of an entire home when no resident is present.

The outline would allow both homestays and short-term lodging in commercial districts where hotels and motels are allowed. In residential areas, they would be restricted to single-family dwelling units or accessory dwelling units and there could only be one of each per square block.

Short-term lodging and homestays would require annual registration that could be revoked after three violations or criminal convictions in one year.

The most notable change in Monday's presentation was the modification of the threshold of what's considered a short-term stay. Staff upped the previous 30 days or less to 89 days or less.

"I really hope you reconsider the 89 days because I think you've opened up a whole new can of worms," Kevin O'Grady said. "It's not the people renting for two or three months we're concerned about. It's the ones renting for the weekend."

Council members seem to have come to some consensus on homestays because a permanent resident would be present during the rental.

It's the whole-home rentals that have council members Kevin O'Grady and Paul Lawler worried. Until Monday’s meeting, they were the only two council members to make their opinion known.

Both staunch opponents of whole-home rentals in neighborhoods, and both former presidents of Residents of Old Wilmington, they've been quite vocal with staff about where they stand. During Monday’s discussion, O’Grady told the room he wasn’t alone in his opinion.

“The No. 3 comment in the comprehensive plan was to preserve the character of our neighborhood,” O’Grady said. “What you have proposed will change the character of the neighborhood, and I don’t think you’re going to hear that from the residents of this city. I think they want their neighborhoods to stay the same.”

Other members disagreed with O’Grady. Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes said she supports whole-home rentals in residential areas if they are regulated.

“We’re on the path to a good compromise in allowing them in a very restricted way so we don’t destroy neighborhoods,” Haynes said. “I think we have to have them because it’s a changing world. Maybe we should get a show of hands of people who’ve stayed in a VRBO on vacation because I think we’ve all done it.”

Other members like Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson chipped into the discussion. Rivenbark told staff he thought it was time to move on in the process of reaching a decision.

Hughes said staff will make some changes and create an ordinance to be put in front of the planning commission.

