Supply man charged with indecent liberties

Supply man charged with indecent liberties

Jonathon Edward McLelland (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center) Jonathon Edward McLelland (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Supply man is accused of a sex crime against a minor.

Jonathon Edward McLelland, 42, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of indecent liberties.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Friday.

McLelland was booked under a $250,000 bond.

