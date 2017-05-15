2 rescued after their boat strikes jetties near Masonboro Inlet

Two people were rescued Sunday night after their boat reportedly struck the jetties near Masonboro Inlet.(Source: WECT)

Two people were rescued Sunday night after their boat reportedly struck the jetties near Masonboro Inlet.

The Coast Guard received a report from New Hanover County Emergency dispatch that two people swam to Masonboro Island after their 27-foot boat struck the jetties and started taking on water. One of the boaters suffered facial injuries.

Coast Guard officials arrived at the scene and transported the boaters back to their Wrightsville Beach station to be checked out by EMS personnel.

A towboat is on the scene and conducting a salvage operation on the vessel.

"The Coast Guard always recommends mariners have reliable communication with them while underway,” said Chief Petty Officer Seth W. Haynes, command duty officer at Sector North Carolina. “A cell phone or VHF radio will allow them to contact help should an emergency occur."

