Woman wanted in shooting, arson case arrested in New Hanover County

A woman wanted in Brunswick County in an arson and shooting case was arrested in New Hanover County Friday.

Cynthia Dawn Ivey, of Kenly, faces multiple charges in connection to an incident in Leland on April 29.

According to arrest warrants, Ivey allegedly stole two guns from a residence in the 1100 block of Queens Way. She also is accused of setting the residence on fire while a man was inside.

She also allegedly fired a gun at a truck while the man was inside of it.

Ivey, 23, has been charged with:

second-degree arson

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

discharging a weapon into an occupied property

breaking and/or entering

safecracking

larceny of a firearm

injury to real property

injury to personal property

