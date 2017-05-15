UNCW to formally introduce Barefoot on Wednesday

UNCW will formally introduce new women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot at a press conference on Wednesday, May 17. (Source: UNCW)

UNCW will formally introduce new women's basketball coach Karen Barefoot at a press conference on Wednesday, May 17.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. in the Golden Hawk Room in the Nixon Annex.

Barefoot, who spent the last six seasons as head coach at Old Dominion, was named the Seahawks' head coach on May 3.

She replaces Adell Harris, who resigned last month after five seasons at the helm of the Seahawks.

Harris was 42-92 at UNCW.

