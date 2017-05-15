4 NC men arrested on cockfighting charges

Four men were arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina.



The Rowan County sheriff's department told local media that about 20 men ran into woods after deputies responded to a report of cockfighting in Rockwell on Saturday afternoon.



Deputies found several chickens tied to the rear of vehicles in a fenced area covered with a tarp. Officers also found blood, feathers, and about 15 dead chickens. About 30 live chickens were found in nearby cages.



Deputies also found spurs, scales, tracking sheets and a record book, a time clock, identification straps and other items.



Those arrested include 37-year-old Victor Manuel Garcia of Rockwell, 36-year-old Manuel Villa Ocampo of Charlotte, 35-year-old Marcial Clemente Rodriguez of Concord and 44-year-old Rogelio Leonardo Calderas of Candor.



It was not known if the men have attorneys.

