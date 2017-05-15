TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of H Ave. closed in Kure Beach - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of H Ave. closed in Kure Beach

A portion of H Avenue in Kure Beach is closed while a work is done on a new wastewater lift station. (Source: WECT)
KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

A portion of H Avenue in Kure Beach is closed while a work is done on a new wastewater lift station.

The road will be closed between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

Officials expected the work to take approximately 100 days.

