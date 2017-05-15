Sunset Park Elementary awarded playground, sports equipment

New playground and sports equipment is headed to Sunset Park Elementary after the school was named the grand prize winner of the Healthy Playground Makeover Sweepstakes. (Source: NHCS)

The prize, which is awarded by the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation in partnership with Discovery Education, will mean a new Playcubes Playground and a $30,000 grant for additional sporting goods equipment for the school.

“As an urban school located near downtown Wilmington, qualifying for a 100 percent free breakfast and lunch program, many of our families struggle to initiate and/or maintain a healthy lifestyle," said Sunset Elementary Principal Diego Lehocky. "This prize will allow us to focus some of our energy and resources into assisting our students and families to learn how a healthy lifestyle will help them achieve their goals. As you know, a healthy body and mind are keys to success."

Officials said nearly 620,000 entries were received nationwide.

