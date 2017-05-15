Vietnam veteran cashes in lottery winnings, rides home in new truck

Vietnam veteran David Brantley's "cloudy and miserable" day quickly turned bright when he decided to buy a couple of Jumbo Bucks lottery tickets from the Minute Shoppe on N.C. 39.

“$750,000!” Brantley exclaimed. “I haven’t won $750,000! That doesn’t happen to me!”

When he drove to Raleigh Monday to cash in his winnings, he left his vehicle there. Instead, he returned to his home in Henderson with another prize he has always wanted, a brand new truck.

“In 68 years I’ve had cars, but I’ve never had a new car,” the Vietnam veteran said. “Wiley David Brantley is going to get a brand-new Ford pick-up truck.”

He plans to buy a house with a garage for his new truck and share the remaining money with his four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

