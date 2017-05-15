Hells Angels gang member indicted on new charges in Monkey Junction killing

A validated Hells Angels gang member has been indicted by a New Hanover County grand jury on charges including first-degree murder in the March 22 killing of one man and stabbing of another.

Aaron Christopher Stephens, 42, was indicted May 8 on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder and a new attempted murder charge in the shooting death of Terry Greenwood, 39, and stabbing of Anthony Lanza, 35. He was also indicted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Julia Drive at around 1 a.m. March 22 after receiving a call from Stephens’ friend. The friend told detectives he received a call from Stephens a short time after the pair parted ways following a night out at a bar, and during the call he heard arguing and a gunshot, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant in the case.

Greenwood’s body was found lying next to a truck, and Lanza was found inside the vehicle with stab wounds to the chest. An autopsy showed Greenwood was stabbed eight times and shot in the face.

Stephens was found near his home at 649 Julia Drive. He initially denied involvement in the incident, but investigators were able to place him at the crime scene through a resident’s surveillance video, prosecutors revealed in court during Stephens’ first appearance.

Prosecutors also detailed a history of altercations between Stephens and Greenwood over Stephens’ wife, adding they had argued earlier that night at a separate location.

Stephens’ bail was raised from $1 million to $4.5 million.

