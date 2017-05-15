Judge denies bond for woman accused of killing husband

Dean was the owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium in downtown Wilmington. (Source: Facebook)

Regina Ripa, 40, appeared in court Monday in connection to the murder of her husband.

A judge issued no bond during the hearing and no new details were released.

Ripa is accused of fatally shooting 60-year-old Larry "Dean" Ripa during a domestic incident Saturday afternoon.

Dean was the owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium in downtown Wilmington. The couple lived in a residence above the museum.

Dean's best friend, Michael Parker, said the Serpentarium owner was internationally known in the herpetology field and was among the top experts. Parker plans to keep the museum open and care for the animals.

Experts at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have also stepped in to help.

According to District Attorney Ben David, this is a unique case since the museum has venomous snakes.

The ownership of the animals is up in the air at this point, and it is unclear what will happen to them. David said they want to make sure there is no "collateral damage" to the pets or their 3-year-old son, who is in custody of social services.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday afternoon.

