What's For Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Bladen County

Turkey Taco Nachos

Oven Fried Chicken

Brown Rice

Green Beans

Glazed Sweet Potato

Columbus County

Sliced Ham

Hamburger

Pears

Tomatoes

Rice

Green Peas

Roll

Milk

Brunswick County

Cheeseburger

Western BBQ on a Bun

Garden Peas

Baked Beans

Mixed Fruit

Pender County

Fish Sticks

Mac & Cheese

Cheeseburger

Turkey Chef Salad, Roll

Ham & Cheese SDW

Green Peas

Baby Carrots

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

New Hanover County

Spaghetti w/Breadstick

Roast Chicken w/Rice & Gravy

Baked Potato & Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Duplin County

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce and Roll

Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara

Green Beans

Whole Kernel Corn

Peach Cup                                           

Whiteville Primary

Papa John’s Pizza

Sloppy Joe/Bun

Seasoned Pinto Beans

Cuke Dippers

Fruit Cocktail

