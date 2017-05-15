UPDATE: Wilmington teen last seen May 4 located in Arkansas - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Wilmington teen last seen May 4 located in Arkansas

Tiffany Kristine Kinley (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office) Tiffany Kristine Kinley (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A teenager that had been missing since May 4 has been located in Arkansas, according to the New Hanover Sheriff's Office.

Tiffany Kristine Kinley, 16, is with the Department of Social Services in Little Rock, Ark., until her family can make arrangements to bring her home.

