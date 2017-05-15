Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager that has been missing since May 4.

Tiffany Kristine Kinley, 16, was last seen at a residence on Naples Drive.

Kinley, an Ashley High School student, is 6'0" tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's office at 910-798-4200.

