VIDEO: Car catches fire in Leland Walmart

Stephanie Samuels posted this picture of what remains of her car Wednesday evening. (Source: Stephanie Samuels)

Stephanie Samuels says she had just left her car to go shopping a few minutes before it caught on fire in a Walmart parking lot.

Leland Fire and Rescue responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon. Samuels posted pictures of the aftermath later that evening.

The 2015 Jeep Compass now sits in a Wilmington wrecker lot. Samuels plans to visit the lot Monday to see if any of her possessions inside the car are salvageable.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will show you what the car looks like today and the next steps for Samuels and her family in this evening's newscasts.

