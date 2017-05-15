CCSO: Man sold drugs from his Whiteville home

A Whiteville man was arrested on charges he sold drugs from his home.

Gregory Jason Nealy, 31, allegedly sold alprazalam and buprenorphine from his home in the 1800 block of Sam Potts Highway, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's office.

Nealy has been charged with:

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling.place for a controlled substance

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

He was booked under a $25,000 bond.

