Wilmington man accused of sex crimes against minor

A Wilmington man is accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Franklin Kersell Evans, 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon and faces three charges, including rape of a child and crime against nature. His bond was set at $120,000.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, an investigation was launched in the case after a referral from the Department of Social Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

