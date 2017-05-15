TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges to open - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges to open this morning

The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open Monday morning. (Source: WECT) The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open Monday morning. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open Monday morning.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is set to open at about 8:45 a.m.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge will then open at approximately 9 a.m.

 Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Officer accidentally overdoses during traffic stop

    Officer accidentally overdoses during traffic stop

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:49:40 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-05-15 12:07:57 GMT

    Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

    More >>

    Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

    More >>

  • Actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

    Actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:41:33 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:36:55 GMT

    Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones. 

    More >>

    Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones. 

    More >>

  • Mom dies saving daughter from runaway car

    Mom dies saving daughter from runaway car

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-05-15 06:15:58 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-05-15 06:17:24 GMT

    The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say. 

    More >>

    The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly